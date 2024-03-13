Kyle Kuzma blasts Wizards over latest loss

The Washington Wizards’ poor season got worse on Tuesday with a 109-97 loss to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies, and Kyle Kuzma was not having it.

The short-handed Grizzlies won the game despite having 13 of their 18 players listed on the injury report going into it. Multiple players with two-way contracts featured in their starting lineup, and the rotation was composed of players that even die-hard NBA fans might not be familiar with.

Kuzma delivered a brutal assessment of the Wizards after the loss.

“We disrespected the game,” Kuzma said, via Josh Robbins of The Athletic. “We disrespected ourselves.”

It is a brutal assessment, but one that is hard to argue with. The Wizards are 11-54, but they had won two straight games coming into Tuesday’s contest. The Memphis game certainly looked like an opportunity to pick up a third straight win, as they definitely had much more established talent available to them.

Unfortunately, incompetence has become too common for the Wizards this season. This may not represent their worst moment of the season, but it certainly has a strong case for being their worst loss in a year full of them.