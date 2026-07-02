6-time NBA All-Star set to announce his retirement

A six-time NBA All-Star has decided to call it a career.

Kyle Lowry plans to sign a one-day contract with the Toronto Raptors to retire as a member of the team, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet. The team has a press conference planned for next Tuesday to honor Lowry and allow him to announce his retirement.

The Raptors also expect to honor Lowry in other ways, including a jersey retirement that will take place at some point next season.

Lowry concludes a 20-year NBA career with a whole host of achievements. He was a six-time All-Star and was also an All-NBA selection in 2016. Perhaps most importantly, he won an NBA title with the Raptors in 2019. For his career, he averaged 13.8 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Lowry is most identified with the Raptors, where he spent nine NBA seasons. He also played for Memphis, Houston, Miami, and Philadelphia. He spent last season with the 76ers, where he played in just 14 games and was more of a player-coach than anything else.

While Lowry’s next move is unclear, there has been talk of a potential television career for him.