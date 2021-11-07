Kyrie Irving could appear in All-Star Game despite absence from Nets?

Fans hoping to see Kyrie Irving play basketball at least once this season may be in luck.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Sunday that the Brooklyn Nets guard is expected to be on the 2022 NBA All-Star ballot when it is released. Lewis adds that when the league previously updated the voting process, all players on NBA rosters were put on the ballot. Irving is still on the Brooklyn Nets roster, despite not making a single appearance for them this season. Thus, he will be no exception.

The unvaccinated Irving remains away from the Nets. While there was some recent hope that the seven-time All-Star might be able to return in time for the second half of the season, that has since faded away.

Irving has a very devoted following, as we recently saw a big example of. As such, it seems very possible that he could make an unexpected cameo at the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports