Sunday, October 24, 2021

Video: Pro-Kyrie Irving protestors converge on Barclays Center

October 24, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Kyrie Irving wearing his Nets uniform

The Brooklyn Nets held their home opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday but not without experiencing some unexpected commotion first.

Prior to the afternoon tip-off at Barclays Center, a large group of protestors gathered outside of the arena to protest New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play in home games due to the mandates, became a rallying cry for the group. They could be heard chanting, “Let Kyrie play.”

You can see video of the chaotic scene outside of the arena here but beware of foul language.

The protestors then began jumping barricades and pushing toward the front entrance. Barbara Barker of Newsday shared video from inside the arena.

Arena personnel eventually got the situation under control, and the game was able to proceed as scheduled.

The last that we heard of the Irving situation was from the seven-time All-Star himself. He took to Instagram Live to address his decision to remain unvaccinated as well as the speculation over his future. But it looks like Irving still has plenty of New Yorkers who are sympathetic to his cause.

Photo: Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

