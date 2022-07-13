Kyrie Irving sparks more speculation with cryptic Instagram post

Kyrie Irving may be hinting at his tumultuous offseason taking another unexpected turn.

The Brooklyn Nets guard shared two pictures on social media Wednesday of fans wearing his Nets jersey. There was no caption or comment attached, but it was viewed by some as a suggestion that Irving might have been hinting at staying with Brooklyn after all.

Kyrie Irving’s story of 2 fans wearing his Nets’ jersey 👀 (via kyrieirving/IG) pic.twitter.com/eHVyz8nvvX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2022

One could take anything they want from this post. There may be nothing behind it at all, but given Irving’s often cryptic nature, it’s easy for people to see what they want to see here.

Irving has not actually asked for a trade, as far as we know. However, the consensus is once Kevin Durant asked the Nets for a trade, Irving would have no interest in staying. Rumors suggest that one possible trade is being held up by a significant stumbling block, but it is difficult to say with any certainty where things stand right now.