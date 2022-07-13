 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 13, 2022

Kyrie Irving sparks more speculation with cryptic Instagram post

July 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyrie Irving in a jersey

Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving may be hinting at his tumultuous offseason taking another unexpected turn.

The Brooklyn Nets guard shared two pictures on social media Wednesday of fans wearing his Nets jersey. There was no caption or comment attached, but it was viewed by some as a suggestion that Irving might have been hinting at staying with Brooklyn after all.

One could take anything they want from this post. There may be nothing behind it at all, but given Irving’s often cryptic nature, it’s easy for people to see what they want to see here.

Irving has not actually asked for a trade, as far as we know. However, the consensus is once Kevin Durant asked the Nets for a trade, Irving would have no interest in staying. Rumors suggest that one possible trade is being held up by a significant stumbling block, but it is difficult to say with any certainty where things stand right now.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus