Report: 3 teams interested in Kyrie Irving if he leaves Nets

Kyrie Irving is facing an uncertain future with the Brooklyn Nets, and several teams are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation in case the seven-time All-Star becomes available.

Irving has until June 29 to decide if he wants to exercise his $36.9 million player option for next season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Irving and the Nets are at an “impasse” that could result in Irving becoming a free agent. Should that happen, at least three teams are expected to have interest.

Sources told Charania that the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are among the teams that could look to add Irving. Both the Lakers and Clippers would need Irving to opt in with the Nets in order to facilitate a sign-and-trade, as they do not have salary cap flexibility. The Knicks could technically clear enough space if they part ways with certain players.

The Lakers are obviously the most intriguing of the aforementioned teams. Irving and LeBron James have had their differences in the past. They won a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Irving eventually decided he did not want to play with LeBron anymore. Kyrie has made it clear on numerous occasions that he did not like being the second option behind James. Why would that be any different now?

While Irving remaining in Brooklyn is still the most likely scenario, teams clearly feel there is a decent chance he will leave.