Kyrie Irving has made decision about his future with Nets?

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now, but that does not mean the star point guard is looking for a change of scenery.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post was told by sources that Irving wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star is committed to the Nets even if they fulfill Kevin Durant’s trade request.

“Kyrie has not asked for a trade. Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different,” one source told Lewis. “Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because, KD requested a trade and now everybody’s like let’s trade Ky? Kyrie opted in.”

The Nets have had trade discussions with the Los Angeles Lakers that involve Irving, but Kyrie has not taken that personally. He reportedly still wants to remain in Brooklyn despite the team looking into dealing him.

Irving almost certainly would have preferred a long-term contract from the Nets or some other team. He opted in because there was no better offer on the table. There are probably very few teams that want to trade for him as well, so requesting/demanding to be traded probably would not accomplish anything.

Of course, it is possible that Irving genuinely does want to remain with the Nets. Brooklyn has attached such a high asking price to Durant that a trade seems unlikely. Assuming there really is no bad blood between Irving and Durant, Kyrie may recognize that staying with the Nets gives him his best chance to win.