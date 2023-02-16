Kyrie Irving files for interesting trademark after move to Mavericks

Kyrie Irving may have already picked up a business trick or two from Mark Cuban.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported on Wednesday that the All-Star guard Irving filed for an interesting trademark a mere two days after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving moved to trademark the phrase “NO CONCERN” and plans to use it for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), sports and health workshops, restaurants, and more.

Here are more details courtesy of Gerben:

Two days after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving filed a new trademark for: "NO CONCERN" The filing indicates that @KyrieIrving plans to offer "NO CONCERN"-branded: 1. NFTs

2. Restaurants

3. Apps for exercise routines …and more👇#KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/9lkY28xpa5 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 15, 2023

Though Irving has not really used the “no concern” phrase in public to this point, it is a fitting one for him to be associated with. After all, Irving is an unpredictable tornado of chaos and controversy, both on and off the court, yet always seems totally unbothered about everything.

The eight-time All-Star has been successful to start off his Dallas tenure, averaging 28.3 points per game over four appearances (which would be a career high). But contrary to Irving’s trademark filing here, the Mavericks may, in fact, have a big concern looming when it comes to him.