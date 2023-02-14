 Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving responds to questions about future with Mavericks

February 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kyrie Irving in warmups

Jan 15, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) stands for the anthem before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is not giving anything away when it comes to a potential long-term future with the Dallas Mavericks.

Irving spoke with the Dallas media on Monday and was asked about potentially remaining with the Mavericks beyond this season. Irving said he would not discuss the topic, saying it would create “unwanted distractions” and was “very draining” to think about.

Irving is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, and the Mavericks traded for him knowing the risk of him leaving after just a few months. They appear to be comfortable with that as well.

Irving’s opaque stance on possibly staying in Dallas may be frustrating. Still, it is probably better than how he handled things with some of his previous teams.

Dallas MavericksKyrie Irving
