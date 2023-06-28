Report: Kyrie Irving has interesting plan for free agency

Kyrie Irving is widely expected to remain with the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent, but the process does not sound like it would be straightforward.

In an appearance on “NBA Today,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Irving intends to take meetings with other teams in free agency as he looks to find a team he can finish his career with.

.@ramonashelburne reports that Kyrie Irving intends to meet with teams in free agency and is searching for "a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home." pic.twitter.com/dNWqIqrFKr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 28, 2023

“How do you get a max contract? You create leverage. From what I’m told from sources close to the situation, he intends to take meetings when free agency opens,” Shelburne said. “The widely held expectation is that he returns to Dallas. What that contract looks like and what happens with these meetings that he intends to take when free agency opens is going to be very interesting.

“From what I’m told, he wants to find a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home.”

This sounds mostly like a leverage play to try to get the Mavericks to offer up a max contract. However, as long as Irving is taking meetings, the chances remain in place that some other team could charm him away from Dallas.

Irving averaged 27 points per game in 20 games after being traded to the Mavericks last season, though the team struggled and missed the playoffs anyway. He may have some trouble landing that max contract, as some reports suggest he may not find much of a market outside of Dallas.