Only 1 team wants Kyrie Irving this offseason?

Kyrie Irving is set to become a free agent, and it does not sound like the market for the star point guard will be all that robust.

The Phoenix Suns were viewed as a possible suitor for Irving, but they acquired Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade on Sunday. That takes them out of the running for Irving. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks “appear to be the only confirmed bidder for Irving’s services” in the wake of the Beal trade.

Another possible fit for Irving would be the Miami Heat, who are also in search of point guard help. However, they are said to be focusing on a different star player after missing out on Beal.

How about the Los Angeles Lakers? Irving was linked to them last offseason and again at the trade deadline. But after LeBron James and company made an unexpected run to the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers probably feel they can improve their roster in less costly ways. A recent report revealed their stance on pursuing Irving this offseason.

Irving seems likely to remain with the Mavericks, but they may not have any rival teams to contend with in free agency. That could have an impact on how much they are willing to offer to eight-time All-Star.

H/T Bleacher Report