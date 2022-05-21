 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 21, 2022

Kyrie Irving weighs in on LeBron James ‘LeGM’ talk

May 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyrie Irving wearing his Nets uniform

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is notorious for the degree of control he has over the players he plays with. How much control he has, however, has been a matter of debate.

Kyrie Irving would know, and he seemingly confirmed a lot of the “LeGM” talk when reminiscing about their time together on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. Irving said he “wasn’t mad at” LeBron for exerting his influence, but he quickly figured out how things worked.

“Bron was like, behind the scenes…what’s his nickname that people call him? LeGM?” Irving said. “He put the squad together. I wasn’t mad at him. I was like, ‘Alright, this is how it goes.'”

Irving’s tone was light-hearted, so he may have been exaggerating a bit. Still, there is no denying how much influence James had over the roster during his second stint with Cleveland, and he wasn’t afraid to exert it.

James has faced similar accusations with the Los Angeles Lakers. The organization has insisted that he is not calling the shots, but few really believe that.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus