Lakers owner Jeanie Buss rips LeBron James ‘LeGM’ talk

LeBron James has been consulted on major roster decisions throughout much of his career. It is obvious that he has had input into moves the Los Angeles Lakers have made since they signed him, but owner Jeanie Buss resents any talk of LeBron and his representatives running the team.

Buss told Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times this week that bouncing ideas off your top players is “smart business.” She also said she wants to make sure LeBron is happy with the team around him. However, Buss draws the line at any talk of James and Klutch Sports calling the shots in L.A.

“Do they have final say? No. Are they running the team? No, no, not at all,” Buss said. “I am controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m held accountable for every decision that’s made here.”

A recent report claimed the Lakers’ front office has been internally pointing the finger at LeBron and company for the failed Russell Westbrook trade. Klutch Sports, which represents both James and Anthony Davis, supposedly pressured the Lakers to make the move.

Buss said the results for the Lakers this season were “hugely disappointing” and that she is prepared to make big changes this offseason. LeBron recently tried to claim he will not be part of those decisions, which most people found laughable.

LeBron is often referred to as “LeGM” for a reason. Even if he is not consulted on every roster move, he probably has veto power. Just don’t expect Buss or anyone else with the Lakers to admit that publicly.

H/T New York Post