Report reveals Mavericks’ stance on Kyrie Irving contract extension

February 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kyrie Irving in warmups

Jan 15, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) stands for the anthem before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks made a big move to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, but it remains to be seen how permanent the arrangement will be.

Irving’s contract expires at the end of the season. The Mavericks could sign him to a two-year contract now, but according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the organization is set to wait until the summer to discuss any possible extension.

The Mavericks are in no rush to get something done. They would have a huge amount of cap space this summer if Irving walks, and they may as well see if the partnership with Luka Doncic works before they rush into anything.

Dallas acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for a fairly significant package of assets. That would be a steep price to pay for a rental, but that is a risk the Mavericks are comfortable taking.

Dallas MavericksKyrie Irving
