Report reveals Mavericks’ stance on Kyrie Irving contract extension

The Dallas Mavericks made a big move to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, but it remains to be seen how permanent the arrangement will be.

Irving’s contract expires at the end of the season. The Mavericks could sign him to a two-year contract now, but according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the organization is set to wait until the summer to discuss any possible extension.

Kyrie Irving extension talks are expected to be put off until this summer. He is eligible for a 2-year extension now and a 4-year deal in the summer. If the Mavs-Kyrie union doesn’t continue, Dallas will have close to max salary cap space this summer. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 5, 2023

The Mavericks are in no rush to get something done. They would have a huge amount of cap space this summer if Irving walks, and they may as well see if the partnership with Luka Doncic works before they rush into anything.

Dallas acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for a fairly significant package of assets. That would be a steep price to pay for a rental, but that is a risk the Mavericks are comfortable taking.