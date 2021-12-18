Kyrie Irving gets meme treatment for short-lived return

It did not take long for Kyrie Irving’s return to get sidetracked again.

News broke on Friday that the Brooklyn Nets star was preparing to return to the team after they reversed course and decided to allow Irving to play on a part-time basis. The Nets explained their decision, saying that it had to do with the number of players they currently had missing due to injury and health and safety protocols.

On Saturday however, the team announced that Irving had himself entered into protocols. NetsDaily reports that the seven-time All-Star had a positive test. Irving, who remains unvaccinated, will now need five straight days of negative tests to rejoin the Nets at practice, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving’s short-lived return led to him getting the meme treatment on social media. Take a look.

Live look at Kyrie returning to the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/ZFBMgM5s0T — Alykhan Khamisa Ravjiani (AK) (@AlykhanKR) December 18, 2021

Covid when it saw Kyrie walking into Barclay’s pic.twitter.com/H20Ij40wVZ — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) December 18, 2021

Kyrie got one high five in prior to protocols lmao — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) December 18, 2021

Kyrie coming back and then being sent to covid protocols pic.twitter.com/WNLhpDazv8 — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) December 18, 2021

“Ayo Silver ain’t I say Kyrie not allowed back in the league?” pic.twitter.com/ej99JikVop — ☘️ (@FanMahome) December 18, 2021

When Covid saw Kyrie Irving trying to make a return… pic.twitter.com/U1XpE79YA1 — DARIUS A (@IAMDARIUSALFORD) December 18, 2021

Irving, who has not played all season, becomes the ninth Brooklyn player to enter into protocols. Kevin Durant did so earlier in the day on Saturday, joining James Harden, who entered protocols earlier in the week.

By the time Irving that clears protocols, the Nets may have most of their roster back, especially since Irving was already expected to need time to get back into game shape. But after coming off their previous stance on Irving, the Nets have already let the genie out of the bottle. At this point, they will likely just welcome Irving back whenever he is able to rejoin the team.

Photo: Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports