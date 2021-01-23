 Skip to main content
Saturday, January 23, 2021

Kyrie Irving sends message to Nets doubters after back-to-back losses

January 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets are facing a miniature crisis after back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to hear from the doubters.

Irving made a bold statement on Instagram Saturday, promising that would be on “the main stage,” seemingly hinting at the NBA Finals. He praised those who were still with the Nets, and addressed the doubters, too.

Irving’s statement was endorsed by teammate Kevin Durant, who praised the point guard in the comments.

With the addition of James Harden, huge things are expected of Brooklyn, so back-to-back losses to Cleveland are going to raise a lot of eyebrows. The Nets’ new big three played in the first of those two losses, and that’s the only time the trio has actually played together to date. It’s going to take time for them to get comfortable with each other, especially with regard to Harden and Irving.

Irving has been a particularly controversial figure in recent weeks. This may be his way of restating his commitment to the organization.

