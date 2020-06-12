Kyrie Irving does not support Orlando plan, willing to give up everything

Kyrie Irving made his stance on NBA matters clear during a call with several players Friday night, according to a report.

Irving has been described by reports on Friday as a “disruptor” and driving force against the NBA’s plan to return to action in Orlando.

Despite voting in favor of the NBA’s plan to resume the 2019-2020 season in Orlando next month, Irving has been raising concerns about other players and reportedly led a call on Friday aimed at talking about those concerns.

“I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls—. Something smells a little fishy,” Irving said on the call, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania reports that Irving said on the call that he was “willing to give up everything” for social reform.

Kyrie Irving on players call Friday, per sources: “I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Several players apparently spoke up about not supporting the resumed season due to social issues.

Sources: Kyrie Irving led a call of 80-plus NBA players, including Chris Paul/Kevin Durant/Carmelo Anthony/Donovan Mitchell, and Irving and several players spoke up about not supporting resumed season due to nationwide unrest from social injustice/racism. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among others spoke out about possibly sitting out due to social/COVID-19 issues, per sources. NBPA leadership, Paul/Garrett Temple, provided insight too. Every player had a voice — wants to find purpose, whether they play or not. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Players who do not want to play in the resumed season do not have to, according to terms of the agreement between the players and owners. Several top NBA players have warned of significant financial consequences should the season not be resumed. Such consequences would be born by all players, not just Irving. Irving did say he would go along with what the players chose.