Kyrie Irving has pathway to returning to Nets in January?

Kyrie Irving remains away from the Brooklyn Nets, but that could possibly change once the calendar flips to 2022.

Speaking this week on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams vowed to “revisit” the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates once he takes office on Jan. 1. The Democractic politician beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in New York City’s mayoral election this week and will replace incumbent mayor Bill de Blasio.

“We need to revisit how we are going to address the vaccine mandates,” said Adams, per the New York Post. “Now, I stated I did not want to Monday-morning-quarterback the mayor. This is his time to be the man, he has to make the decisions.

“I hope the mayor — and I am encouraging him to do that — sit[s] down with unions and come[s] to a resolution,” Adams added. “And if he doesn’t, if this is still going to January, I’m going to sit down with them and we’re going to get this resolved.”

The unvaccinated Irving is currently ineligible to play in Nets’ home games due to the local mandates. The team has decided not to accommodate the seven-time All-Star as a part-time player this season either. It has been a contentious saga, as pro-Irving protestors recently even converged on the Nets’ home arena.

Brooklyn is treading water right now at 4-3 in Irving’s absence. They have 30 more games to play in between now and Jan. 1, but perhaps this marks new hope that Irving can return in time for the second half of the season.

H/T NJ.com

Photo: Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports