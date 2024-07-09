 Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving draws attention with his response to ‘hall pass’ question

July 8, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Kyrie Irving in his Mavericks uniform

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is very much a family man.

The Dallas Mavericks star Irving went viral over the weekend during his appearance at what looked to be a pro-am basketball game. At one point, Irving stopped for a brief chat with a fan interviewer who asked him, “If you had a hall pass with any celebrity, who would it be?”

Irving took the high road and responded by saying, “Oh nah. I love my wife, Marlene Wilkerson. Shoutout to my wife and my kids.”

Here is the video.

Irving and Wilkerson have been with each other since 2018 and share two children together. Here are some of the pictures that the couple has posted of one another.

That was a smart response to the question by Irving as any other response would be an easy way to get yourself into trouble with the Mrs. Interestingly enough though, the eight-time All-Star Irving did actually date a celebrity prior to his relationship with Wilkerson.

Kyrie Irving
