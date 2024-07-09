Kyrie Irving draws attention with his response to ‘hall pass’ question

Kyrie Irving is very much a family man.

The Dallas Mavericks star Irving went viral over the weekend during his appearance at what looked to be a pro-am basketball game. At one point, Irving stopped for a brief chat with a fan interviewer who asked him, “If you had a hall pass with any celebrity, who would it be?”

Irving took the high road and responded by saying, “Oh nah. I love my wife, Marlene Wilkerson. Shoutout to my wife and my kids.”

Here is the video.

“You had a hall pass with any celebrity, who would it be?” Kyrie Irving: “Oh nah. I love my wife, Marlene Wilkerson… Shout out to my wife and my kids.” (via aon_authentic/ IG)pic.twitter.com/wbpKgEZVlS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2024

Irving and Wilkerson have been with each other since 2018 and share two children together. Here are some of the pictures that the couple has posted of one another.

That was a smart response to the question by Irving as any other response would be an easy way to get yourself into trouble with the Mrs. Interestingly enough though, the eight-time All-Star Irving did actually date a celebrity prior to his relationship with Wilkerson.