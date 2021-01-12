Kyrie Irving allegedly was at party, said to be ‘off the grid’

Kyrie Irving will miss his fourth consecutive game on Tuesday when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Denver Nuggets, but no one seems to know why.

Irving missed Brooklyn’s last three games for personal reasons. It’s unclear when he will return, and Jason Dumas of KRON4 News reported on Sunday that the six-time All-Star has been “off the grid.”

For those who have been asking… I’ve been told that Kyrie is “off the grid.” Not much to report. https://t.co/0l9PbLotpr — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 11, 2021

Even if Irving does decide to return this week, he may have to follow NBA quarantine rules. Videos that surfaced on social media Monday night claimed to show Irving at a birthday gathering for his sister, Asia.

Videos have surfaced of Kyrie Irving at a large birthday gathering alongside his sister, Asia. Kyrie’s sister & dad have birthdays this week. Given the size of the gathering & now public nature of it, Kyrie might now have to undergo a quarantine period before returning. https://t.co/McrYtFH9XK pic.twitter.com/U4T1KAvMTl — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 12, 2021

Some recent comments made by Nets coach Steve Nash indicated the team may not know why Irving is out and when he could return.

The Nets have lost their last two games to fall to 5-6 on the season. Kevin Durant returned on Sunday after quarantining, but Brooklyn needs both stars in order to compete.