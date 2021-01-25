 Skip to main content
Monday, January 25, 2021

Look: Kyrie Irving wears Kobe Bryant tribute jersey to game

January 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyrie Irving paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant ahead of Monday’s game between his Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat.

Irving was close with Bryant and viewed the former Lakers star as a mentor. Kobe died on Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash. The Nets are not playing on Tuesday, so Irving paid his respects to Bryant by wearing the former Laker star’s jersey to his game on Monday.

When news of Bryant’s shocking death emerged last year, Irving was so emotionally distraught that he decided he couldn’t play that day.

The Nets ended up paying tribute to Kobe and his late daughter Gianna with some open courtside seats last year.

This is one of what will likely be many tributes to Kobe over the week.

