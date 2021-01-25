Look: Kyrie Irving wears Kobe Bryant tribute jersey to game

Kyrie Irving paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant ahead of Monday’s game between his Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat.

Irving was close with Bryant and viewed the former Lakers star as a mentor. Kobe died on Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash. The Nets are not playing on Tuesday, so Irving paid his respects to Bryant by wearing the former Laker star’s jersey to his game on Monday.

KAI pays tribute to Mamba tonight https://t.co/GQxl7o8fRd pic.twitter.com/8dSHeNiGKa — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 25, 2021

When news of Bryant’s shocking death emerged last year, Irving was so emotionally distraught that he decided he couldn’t play that day.

The Nets ended up paying tribute to Kobe and his late daughter Gianna with some open courtside seats last year.

This is one of what will likely be many tributes to Kobe over the week.