Clippers expected to trade Lou Williams?

The LA Clippers already parted ways with Montrezl Harrell this offseason, and now his pick-and-roll partner could be next.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in his newsletter this week that many rival teams expect the Clippers to trade veteran guard Lou Williams in the hopes of getting a full fresh start.

Williams, now 34 years old, is the longest-tenured Clipper along with Patrick Beverley. He remains one of the team’s best shot creators and averaged 18.2 points with 5.6 assists a game last season. But Williams’ defense and advancing age provide plenty of cause for concern. His decreased production in the Orlando bubble (combined with his embarrassing extracurricular incident) did not help matters either.

The former Sixth Man of the Year is an expiring contract, owed just $8 million next season. That is the result of Williams signing a team-friendly deal in 2018, but we know by now that there is little to no loyalty in the NBA. Thus, all options appear to be on the table for the win-now Clippers.