Lou Williams’ favorite strip club cracks great joke about Clippers’ playoff loss

The Los Angeles Clippers’ playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets led to many jokes, including one from Lou Williams’ favorite strip club.

The Clippers lost in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series with the Nuggets on Tuesday to surprisingly be eliminated from the playoffs. The Clippers were expected to contend for a championship but ended up blowing a 3-1 series lead and leads in each closeout game.

Magic City, which is a strip club that also serves food, joked that they were taking “nuggets” off the menu.

So anyways… we’re thinking of taking nuggets off the menu. pic.twitter.com/Jv5JLeaGfL — Magic City Kitchen (@magicitykitchen) September 16, 2020

Magic City and Williams have been intertwined over the last few months. The Clippers guard got into trouble for visiting the club while away from the NBA Bubble. He later talked about the incident and said he was there for the chicken wings. Despite what he said, we later learned he was there for another reason.

Maybe Williams going to Magic City was a microcosm for the Clippers’ problems and focus. But credit to the club at least for the funny joke.

H/T Egotastic Sports