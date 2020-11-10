Report: Clippers interested in Russell Westbrook trade

After their big letdown in 2019-20, the LA Clippers could be looking to make another seismic wave of an offseason move.

Kevin O’Connor said on “The Ringer NBA Show” this week that rival teams believe that Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook could be available for trade. O’Connor adds that he has heard the Clippers and the New York Knicks have interest in Westbrook.

The Clippers in particular are a fascinating potential destination for the ex-MVP. Westbrook is, of course, from the Los Angeles area and went to college at UCLA. He is owed a mammoth $132.6 million over the next three seasons however. That means the Clippers would have to send out salary, perhaps in the form of Westbrook’s old Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George.

Westbrook is about to turn 32 and presents obvious concerns with efficiency and floor-spacing. But he still put up a stout 27-8-7 line as a second option to James Harden last season, and the Clippers badly need a true point guard to make plays. One possible roadblock though is the fact that Westbrook has some major beef with one member of the Clippers.

