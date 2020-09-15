LA sheriff challenges LeBron James over gunman who shot police officers

LeBron James has been active in his pursuit of social justice, and now a sheriff is asking for James’ help in seeking justice for two police officers.

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were ambushed and shot by a gunman on Saturday night in Compton, Calif. The gunman approached the police car without provocation and shot the officers from close range, video shows. The officers underwent surgery on Saturday and were listed in critical condition.

Authorities on Sunday announced a $100,000 reward in connection with the manhunt.

In an interview on KABC in Los Angeles Monday, Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva challenged James to match the reward.

“I want to make a challenge. This challenge is to LeBron James,” Villanueva said. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement.

“You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community and I appreciate that, but likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, races, creeds, and I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”

Thanks to extra private pledges, the amount of the reward is up to $175,000.

“I’ll be very curious to see what his response is, if any,” Villanueva said of James.

James is in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. along with his Los Angeles Lakers, who are awaiting the winner of the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers series in the Western Conference Final.