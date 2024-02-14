Lakers had bold response when 76ers asked about LeBron James trade

The Los Angeles Lakers received some trade inquiries for LeBron James ahead of last week’s deadline, and they reportedly had a blunt response for at least one interested team.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey called Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka several days before the Feb. 8 trade deadline to see if James was available. Pelinka went a bit further than a simple “no.”

Pelinka reportedly responded by asking Morey if reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is available. That signaled the end of what was said to be a brief conversation.

Obviously, there was no chance the 76ers were going to trade Embiid. That was probably Pelinka’s way of saying that Morey should not waste his time trying to put together an offer for LeBron.

Morey’s inquiry about LeBron came at around the time James raised some eyebrows with a cryptic post on social media. LeBron has also been very open about where he feels the Lakers are at as a contender.

The 76ers were not the only notable team to check on the availability of LeBron, but the 39-year-old remains committed to the Lakers for the time being.