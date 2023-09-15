Lakers agree to multi-year extension with key starter

The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing their strong offseason by locking up The Vandalorian.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers have agreed to a four-year contract extension with young forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The extension is worth $48 million and is fully guaranteed (with a player option in the fourth year).

The 24-year-old Vanderbilt was acquired by the Lakers at the trade deadline last season and immediately became a high-impact starter for them. He is a tone-setter on both ends and can shift the momentum of an entire game with his defense and his activity on the glass (even being relied on by the Lakers to defend Stephen Curry during their second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors last postseason). While Vanderbilt is a non-shooter who does not contribute much in the scoring department, he still has a case for being the Lakers’ single most important role player.

Vanderbilt’s role could end up changing a bit for the Lakers next season, especially given what star teammate Anthony Davis reportedly wants from the team. But in any case, the Klutch Sports client Vanderbilt has gotten his payday, and the Lakers now get to keep one of their most valuable pieces under contract through at least 2027.