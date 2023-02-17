Lakers eyeing ex-All-Star teammate of LeBron James?

LeBron James couldn’t reunite with Kyrie Irving this season, but he may still have a chance to do so with the other member of their Cleveland Big Three.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst appeared Friday on “The Dan Patrick Show” and stated that the Los Angeles Lakers are “definitely kicking the tires” on the possibility of signing Kevin Love. The five-time All-Star big man Love is currently working on a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love was James’ teammate on the Cavs from 2014 to 2018. Even if they had some rocky moments at times, the two stars made the NBA Finals in all four of their years together and won the title in 2016.

Still, the 34-year-old Love might not be a good match for the Lakers right now. They recently traded for Jarred Vanderbilt and Mo Bamba, two bigs who are younger, far more athletic, much better defenders, and (in the case of Bamba) quality three-point shooters as well. The Lakers also still have the energetic Wenyen Gabriel, who has currently been booted out of the rotation by the team’s new additions.

In terms of both fit and the ability to compete for another championship, this prospective suitor would make much more sense for Love.