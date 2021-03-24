Lakers eyeing potential Kyle Lowry trade?

Kyle Lowry is perhaps the best player who is said to be available ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and the defending champions could make a push to acquire the Toronto Raptors star.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are the two teams believed to be pursuing Lowry the most aggressively. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on the “Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Special” Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers may also enter the mix.

“Don’t rule the Lakers out of a Kyle Lowry trade,” Woj said, via Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway.

The Lakers don’t have much to offer in terms of draft pick compensation because of the Anthony Davis deal. If they were able to work out a deal with Toronto, they would likely have to include Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for matching salary purposes, as Conway noted.

Lowry would be a huge addition for any team, but Western Conference teams are undoubtedly hoping he stays away from the Lakers. The 34-year-old is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.

The Raptors have lost nine consecutive games and are falling out of playoff contention, so it makes sense that they would want to unload a player like Lowry. They may be trying to land a player that the Heat are unwilling to give up, which could create an opportunity for the Lakers to swoop in and make an offer.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0