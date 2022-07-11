Lakers coach Darvin Ham shares interesting Russell Westrbook update

The Los Angeles Lakers are almost certainly exploring potential ways to trade Russell Westbrook, but their new head coach continues to insist he is looking forward to having the star point guard in the mix.

Ham was asked about Westbrook during the NBATV broadcast of the Lakers’ Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. He had nothing but high praise for the 33-year-old and said he is “excited as hell” to see what Westbrook can do in a new system.

Darvin Ham “I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team” pic.twitter.com/XEVBfQyI8q — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 11, 2022

Ham has not changed his stance on Westbrook — publicly — since the coach was hired by the Lakers. This is at least the second time he has given a detailed plan for how he sees Westbrook fitting in with the team.

Of course, a lot of that could be by design. The Lakers do not want to do anything that would diminish Westbrook’s trade value. There’s also the reality that they may not be able to trade the nine-time All-Star. The last thing Ham wants is to have to coach a player after he fueled trade speculation about said player.

A recent report made it seem like the Lakers are done with Westbrook. There has been talk of L.A. flipping him to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal for Kyrie Irving, but Westbrook’s $47.1 million salary complicates things. It would not be a surprise if he begins the 2022-23 season with the Lakers.