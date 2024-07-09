Lakers coach JJ Redick addresses future of his podcast

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick confirmed what most were expecting about the future of his successful podcast.

Redick has cultivated a following of over a million subscribers on YouTube for his NBA-centered show called “The Old Man And The Three.”

On Monday, Redick posted a video on YouTube titled “A Message from JJ Redick and the Future of OM3.” Redick stated in the 3-minute video that he will no longer be involved with the show or the other programs featured on the channel. He added that the media group “will continue to operate” without him.

“I’m going to have no involvement,” Redick said to start the video. “My entire focus right now is on coaching the Los Angeles Lakers and making them the best possible team they can be.”

Redick also made sure to thank the show’s fans for their support over the years.

The Lakers’ head coaching job is one of the most highly scrutinized positions in all of sports. Redick would have undoubtedly faced a ton of criticism had he continued even part-time involvement with his show while coaching the purple and gold.

Redick’s success in the media may have played a key role in Redick landing the Lakers job in the first place. His podcast’s success eventually led him to collaborate with LeBron James earlier this year in another show called “Mind The Game,” where the two talked about the nuances of the sport.

James, given his influence with the Lakers, undoubtedly gave Redick his seal of approval to the team’s front office and ownership before the Duke alum was ultimately hired.

Redick was one of the pioneers of player podcasts. In 2016, Redick became the first active NBA player to host a weekly podcast when he launched his show on Yahoo Sports alongside Adrian Wojnarowski.