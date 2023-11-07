Lakers complain to league office about missed foul calls against LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are asking to speak with the manager.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Lakers reached out to the league office about multiple perceived missed foul calls in the previous night’s defeat to the Miami Heat. The Lakers were particularly upset about how LeBron James was officiated and submitted various clips of supposed illegal contact by Heat defenders that went uncalled, McMenamin adds.

Monday’s game was a nailbiter in which the Lakers lost 108-107 after a missed three-pointer by Cam Reddish on the final play. James shot just four free throws despite constantly attacking the rim against the Miami defense.

Numerous clips did indeed circulate on social media of moments where James was thought to have been fouled but got no call from the officials.

you can’t convince me the League don’t tax LeBron for being bigger and stronger than everyone He tried to hit stick him and no call lmfao pic.twitter.com/e3hUJ9367C — † (@HoodiHachimura) November 7, 2023

BRON GOT SMACKED IN THE FACE… NO FOUL. pic.twitter.com/oAWg2tPBR6 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 7, 2023

#Heat is fouling the 💩 out of #LeBron to the point his Jersey is getting ripped off! Call a foul REF!! pic.twitter.com/nQAs7yxTFo — TJ Laker (@Lakers24LifeMan) November 7, 2023

Adding to the frustration on the Lakers’ end was that James was called for a questionable foul late in the fourth quarter on a play where he was defending Heat star Jimmy Butler.

This was a foul called on LeBron as Jimmy clamps LBJ’s arm and won’t let it out. However, there is an initial reach in that could’ve been called, but the whistle doesn’t blow until after Butler has turned all the way and released James’s arm pic.twitter.com/yw9DWaBKxv — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) November 7, 2023

Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell was also ejected in the fourth quarter for arguing a non-call with a referee.

D'Angelo Russell's ejection was quite weird pic.twitter.com/ClAAapvPd3 — What are NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) November 7, 2023

On James’ end, he has averaged 7.7 free-throw attempts per game for his career but is down to 5.7 per game this season. That would tie a career low but is still generally in the ballpark of what James has been averaging in his last several years as a Laker.

The Lakers have complained to the league office before about supposed missed calls, and they also seemed to get a much more favorable whistle in the second half of last season after voicing their frustration about a blatant missed call in January. The team will now be hoping for some similar luck by airing out their grievances once again.