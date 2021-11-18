Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have.

After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.

“I think Anthony Davis getting zero free throw attempts is a little bit mind boggling,” said Vogel, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “And it’s something we’ve been communicating to the league about.”

Davis entered play Wednesday averaging 6.2 free throw attempts per game, slightly below his career average of 7.0. He also seemed to be particularly upset about a perceived foul by Giannis Antetokounmpo on a dunk that he had in the third quarter.

ANTHONY DAVIS DUNKS ON GIANNIS 💪 pic.twitter.com/R8GxGkLmbV — NBABet (@nbabet) November 18, 2021

Of course, Davis’ lack of free throw attempts might just be his own fault. He is playing much more center for the Lakers this season and is often shooting jumpers instead of driving to the hoop against bigger defenders. But Davis and the Lakers are likely just frustrated right now after Wednesday’s game and a bizarre Davis ejection in the game before that.

Photo: Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports