Report: Lakers have considered trade for 1 star guard

As the dust settles on the Los Angeles Lakers’ season, talk has already turned to how the team could improve to give LeBron James another shot at a championship next season. Internally, at least, the organization appears to be thinking big.

The Lakers have internally discussed what a possible trade for Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young might look like, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Young is a Klutch Sports client like James and Anthony Davis, and was seen sitting courtside in Los Angeles during the postseason.

This may simply be a signal that the Lakers are assessing their options. Dealing for Young would figure to be an expensive proposition, both in terms of the trade return and the need to take on the guard’s contract, which has nearly $90 million guaranteed over the next two seasons. Plus, despite a lot of noise this past season, Young appears to be planning to remain with the Hawks for some time.

One thing we do not know, however, is how aggressive the Lakers could prove to be. If the sudden James retirement rumors are a leverage play to get the Lakers to be aggressive this offseason, Young may fit the bill after all.