Report: Lakers considering signing Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers have already assembled quite the squad of free-agent mercenaries this offseason, including former superstars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. We can now add another one-time MVP candidate to their radar as well.

NBA writer Marc Stein reported Wednesday that the Lakers have weighed using one of their remaining roster spots on former All-NBA guard Isaiah Thomas. While Stein says that a Thomas signing is far from assured, the Lakers are in the market for additional depth in the backcourt.

The 32-year-old Thomas had an abbreviated NBA comeback last season, making three total appearances for the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract. He still has game though, having made headlines this week by scoring 81 points at a Pro-Am game in Seattle.

Thomas was briefly a Laker in 2017-18, so the familiarity is there. The team does need a bit more guard help after losing Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Ben McLemore this summer (though they did acquire Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, and Malik Monk). Thomas’ old beef with LeBron James however might be a hurdle to overcome.