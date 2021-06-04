Lakers could trade Kyle Kuzma this summer?

The Los Angeles Lakers may soon be parting ways with the one of the final homegrown pieces left on their roster.

Mark Medina of USA TODAY Sports said on Friday to expect the Lakers to attach forward Kyle Kuzma in trade talks this summer. Medina makes note of Kuzma’s team-friendly extension beginning next season (three years and $39 million) and his failure to achieve season-long consistency.

The 25-year-old Kuzma has been a Laker for his entire career. He was also their one young player who notably was not sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade.

But Kuzma has indeed gotten fairly stagnant in his development curve. He only averaged 12.9 points per game this year despite increased opportunity with both Davis and LeBron James out of the lineup for extended periods.

It seems that Kuzma is now known more for his fashion sense than his play on the court. That could make him an expendable asset as the Lakers look to improve their team following their disappointing first-round playoff exit.