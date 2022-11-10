Report: Lakers covet 1 star guard in potential trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes speculation about major trades. The team reportedly has some targets in mind.

The Lakers are known to covet Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to Chris Haynes. However, a pursuit is implausible for many reasons, particularly since the veteran guard just re-signed with the Wizards on a long-term contract in the offseason.

Beal would ultimately have to request a trade for the Lakers to even be a possibility for him. The Lakers probably should not be holding their breaths for that.

While Beal admitted recently that he had considered asking for a trade and leaving the Wizards in the past, that does not seem to be where his head is at now. Maybe that changes if the opportunity to play with LeBron James is presented to him, but that does not seem exceptionally likely.

Beal and his shooting ability would certainly help the Lakers with what they lack. They may just have to make do with what they have, though. On the bright side, some recent changes certainly seem to be working, at least to a limited extent.