Lakers in danger of losing key veteran in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have some competition in retaining the services of Marcus Smart .

Smart was reported to be a likely veteran that the Lakers would retain heading into next season.

Both Smart and starting center Deandre Ayton hold player options for next season, with Smart previously reported to be the more likely veteran to stay in L.A. But according to NBA reporters Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year is drawing interest from at least one other Western Conference playoff contender: the Houston Rockets .

Per the report, Smart is “very much giving consideration” to declining his $5.39 million player option to test the free agent waters.

At 32 years old, Smart’s best athletic years are behind him. But he showed last season that he can still be a valuable contributor on a playoff team. Through 62 games, Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals across 28.5 minutes per game.

The Lakers relied more heavily on Smart in the playoffs. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves nursing injuries in the postseason, Smart averaged the 4th-most minutes on the team at 34.5 behind Reaves, LeBron James , and Rui Hachimura . Smart’s numbers rose to 12.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per contest across 10 playoff starts.

With the Rockets likely planning to ease Fred VanVleet back from his torn ACL, Houston adding a workhorse guard like Smart makes a lot of sense. A move to Texas would also be a reunion for Smart and his former Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka.

The big winner in all this is Smart, who saw his value drop a couple of seasons ago after flaming out with the Memphis Grizzlies . He now has a chance to cash in on one more big contract as he heads into the twilight of his career.