Marcus Smart is reportedly favored to remain with the Lakers over a starter

Among the most intriguing players in the offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers is veteran guard Marcus Smart .

With a player option worth $5.39 million for the 2026-27 NBA season, Smart has cards in his hand to decide which way to go in the summer. The same can be said about big man Deandre Ayton , who can pick up his $8.1 million option for the next campaign.

However, Smart is reportedly viewed as more likely to run it back with the Lakers, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic.

While acknowledging both players for having “out-performed their contracts,” Woike wrote that there is no guarantee both players will be in Lakers uniform next season.

But if he is to bet on one, Woike thinks Smart is likelier to keep going with Los Angeles.

“That’s not to say neither will be back (both have player options), but team sources have repeatedly talked about an upgrade at the center position,” Woike stated.

“They’ve also spoken about a desire to get younger and more athletic. If I had to pick one to be back, I’d lean Smart. I just think the Lakers want a more traditional Dončić-style center.”

A former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Smart had his moments for the Lakers, including in the NBA Playoffs. The 32-year-old guard can still bring a lot to the table for LA after averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 steals in the 2026 playoffs.