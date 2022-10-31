Lakers gave Darvin Ham huge water bath celebration after first win

Getting off to a 0-5 start to the season didn’t sap any enthusiasm from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win of the season. The victory also gave new head coach Darvin Ham his first career win.

In recognition of the milestone for Ham, Lakers players gave their head coach a huge water bath celebration in the locker room. Phil Handy shared the video on Instagram:

What’s more embarrassing: that the Lakers did such a big celebration following a regular season win, or that it took six games before Ham finally got a win?

Russell Westbrook’s coming off the bench and playing well, and the Lakers are in the win column. Watch out now, NBA!