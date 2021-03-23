 Skip to main content
Tyler Herro the sticking point in Raptors-Heat trade talks?

March 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors for a few months, but he remains with Toronto ahead of the March 25 deadline. The Raptors are open to dealing him, and Miami has been mentioned as a possibility. There is just one issue.

SportsNet’s Michael Grange reported on Tuesday that Tyler Herro is the sticking point in a deal with the Heat. According to Grange, the Heat are willing to trade Duncan Robinson in a deal for Lowry, but not Herro.

A report on Monday said Miami was hoping to make some big moves before the deadline. But you can understand their reluctance to trade Herro.

The 21-year-old was their No. 13 overall pick in 2019. He averaged 13.5 points per game as a rookie and is averaging 15.3 points per game this season. He was also a breakout star in the postseason last year. Miami reportedly was unwilling to include Herro in a potential James Harden trade too.

Herro is making $3.8 million this season and is still on his rookie deal, which makes him a bargain and highly desirable.

