Tyler Herro the sticking point in Raptors-Heat trade talks?

Kyle Lowry’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors for a few months, but he remains with Toronto ahead of the March 25 deadline. The Raptors are open to dealing him, and Miami has been mentioned as a possibility. There is just one issue.

SportsNet’s Michael Grange reported on Tuesday that Tyler Herro is the sticking point in a deal with the Heat. According to Grange, the Heat are willing to trade Duncan Robinson in a deal for Lowry, but not Herro.

The sticking point in a Lowry-to-Miami scenario is Tyler Herro. Miami is ok to give up 26yo Robinson, a pending RFA who might be pricy to sign; Raptors prefer 21yo Herro who is on 2nd year of rookie deal. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 23, 2021

A report on Monday said Miami was hoping to make some big moves before the deadline. But you can understand their reluctance to trade Herro.

The 21-year-old was their No. 13 overall pick in 2019. He averaged 13.5 points per game as a rookie and is averaging 15.3 points per game this season. He was also a breakout star in the postseason last year. Miami reportedly was unwilling to include Herro in a potential James Harden trade too.

Herro is making $3.8 million this season and is still on his rookie deal, which makes him a bargain and highly desirable.