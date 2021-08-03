 Skip to main content
Lakers fans bid Alex Caruso farewell after $37 million deal with Bulls

August 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso is getting paid elsewhere, and Los Angeles Lakers fans have nothing but love for him.

Caruso agreed to a 4-year $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls in free agency. The Lakers and the team’s fans knew there was a possibility Caruso would leave in free agency, and that time has come. Even though Caruso is headed to the Bulls, Lakers fans were supportive of the 27-year-old guard.

Many Lakers Twitter accounts shared love for Caruso and wished him well.

Even Jared Dudley, who has spent the last two seasons with the Lakers, had something nice to say about Caruso.

Celebrity fan O’Shea Jackson Jr. gave Caruso a big shoutout.

The 27-year-old guard spent the last four seasons with the Lakers. He averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 assists in 21.0 minutes per game last season. Caruso also won a ring with the Lakers in 2020.

It’s a good thing for him that his June arrest didn’t cost him free agent interest.

