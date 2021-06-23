Alex Caruso arrested for marijuana possession by Texas A&M police

Alex Caruso was arrested on Tuesday by campus police at his alma mater.

The jail records for Brazos County, Texas show that Caruso was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

It appears Alex Caruso has been arrested for marijuana possession by Texas A&M University Police. pic.twitter.com/smztqTb2f3 — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) June 23, 2021

The jail records show that Caruso paid a $552 fine and was released on $3,000 cash bond.

Caruso joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in College Station. He has played four seasons for the team and will be a free agent. The 6-foot-5 guard is expected to command some decent bucks, reportedly in the $10 million range.

Caruso is a major fan-favorite for the Lakers. The arrest is unlikely to hurt his standing with the fans.