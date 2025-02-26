Lakers fans break out savage 3-word chant against Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers fans on Tuesday expressed their gratitude for the man considered to be the architect of the Luka Doncic trade.

The Lakers hosted Doncic’s former team, the Dallas Mavericks, in a contentious Western Conference clash at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. It did not take long before Doncic made his presence felt.

Luka was everywhere early in the contest, making several plays for his team both as a scorer and facilitator. After hitting a 30-foot bomb midway through the first quarter, the Lakers star had an icy staredown with the Mavericks’ bench.

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With 4:21 left in the first half, Doncic baited Mavericks wing Klay Thompson into fouling him for three free throws. Lakers fans started a 3-word chant as Luka lined up for his three shots at the charity stripe.

“Thank you, Nico! Thank you, Nico!” fans shouted in unison.

Loud “Thank you, Nico!” chants while Luka Dončić shoots free throws. pic.twitter.com/qaI0x8ct8J — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 26, 2025

Harrison was indeed in the building for Tuesday night’s contest. They showed him on the TNT broadcast shortly after Doncic drained all three foul shots.

Luka made sure to put on quite a show with Harrison watching from the stands.

Doncic stuffed the stat sheet over the game’s opening two quarters. He tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks to help give the Lakers a 59-51 lead at the break.