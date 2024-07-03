Report: Lakers focused on 1 star player after missing out on Klay Thompson

The Los Angeles Lakers were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Klay Thompson earlier this week, but they are still trying to find a way to add an elite scorer to the mix.

The Lakers have turned their attention toward pursuing veteran free agent DeMar DeRozan, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. However, they may face an uphill climb in that effort, with league insiders viewing the Miami Heat as slight favorites to land DeRozan.

The Lakers do have some advantages in a DeRozan pursuit, as he is a native of Los Angeles and played collegiately at USC. The Chicago Bulls would have to cooperate with the Lakers if DeRozan picked Los Angeles, as a sign-and-trade would be necessary to bring DeRozan to the Lakers.

The good news for the Lakers is that DeRozan appears likely to leave the Chicago Bulls no matter what. It is not clear how robust his market is, but the Lakers are clearly among the teams with the most interest in him.

A six-time All-Star, DeRozan remains a high-end scorer and averaged 24 points per game for the Bulls last season. While not an elite three-point shooter, he still has one of the best midrange games in the NBA.