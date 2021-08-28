Report: Lakers are frontrunners to sign Rajon Rondo after Grizzlies buyout

After re-signing Dwight Howard this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing back another member of their 2020 championship team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that veteran guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies. Charania adds that the Lakers are the frontrunners to sign Rondo after he clears waivers on Monday.

The 35-year-old Rondo was previously with the Lakers for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. He split time last year between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers before being traded to Memphis this summer as part of the Patrick Beverley-Eric Bledsoe swap.

In addition to Howard and head coach Frank Vogel, the Lakers still have LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker from their 2020 title team. Rondo had already been linked to a potential Lakers return, and it would obviously be some very familiar stomping grounds for him.