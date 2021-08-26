Rajon Rondo could return to Lakers?

Rajon Rondo has played for eight different teams in his NBA career but has never had two separate stints with the same one. That could change this season though.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said Thursday on “Mason and Ireland” that Rondo could potentially return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Rondo is probably the strongest candidate to end up back with the Lakers,” she said. “They seem to want one more point guard, one more playmaker.”

The 35-year-old Rondo was a Laker for two seasons, winning the NBA title with them in 2020. He split time last year between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers. Rondo then went to the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade this offseason, meaning that he would likely have to secure a buyout in order to join the Lakers. The four-time All-Star has one year and $7.5 million left on his contract.

Rondo has at least some reason to stay with the Grizzlies, a playoff team last season with a young point guard whom he can take under his wing in Ja Morant. But Rondo clearly still has love for the Lakers as well as what sounds like an open roster spot if he wants it.