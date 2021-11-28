Retired Lakers great rips team for their unprofessional antics

One L.A. Lakers great is playing the role of Mr. Pink from “Reservoir Dogs” and reminding the team that they are supposed to be professionals.

Retired seven-time champion Robert Horry, who is now a Lakers analyst for Spectrum SportsNet, ripped the team this weekend after they lost in triple overtime to the lousy Sacramento Kings.

Honestly Robert Horry's take was way way more savage pic.twitter.com/WEPfAe8Wtl — Jordan Poole Stan (@DerenNey) November 27, 2021

“Nobody fears the Lakers,” said Horry. “As soon as they get a lead, they start smiling and having all of these antics. You laughing and you smiling. That to me is not being professional. They’ve only won one game this season by ten points [to Houston], and Houston is the worst team in the NBA.”

For the Lakers, the antics largely start at the top with LeBron James. Earlier this week, we saw James do a vulgar celebration after hitting a big three in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers. But the Lakers still almost lost that game, needing overtime to beat the Pacers. On Friday, James was also taunting the Sacramento bench after an and-one during triple overtime. The Lakers were not as lucky that time around though and lost on their home floor to a bad Kings team missing multiple starters.

Now just 10-11 on the season, the Lakers are performing way worse than you would expect upon first glance at their fully-loaded roster. Another franchise legend also had a sharp criticism of the team after the loss to the Kings and deservedly so. It seems like the Lakers have a sense of arrogance and entitlement right now without the record to back it up.