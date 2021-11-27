LeBron James fined, warned by NBA over behavior

LeBron James is usually the darling of the NBA, but that wasn’t the case this week.

James was fined and warned by the league for separate issues. He was fined $15,000 for doing the “Big Balls Dance” after making a 3-pointer against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night (video here).

James was also warned by the league for using profane language regarding his suspension for his incident with Isaiah Stewart.

The following was released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/zdlvoJQUs3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 27, 2021

In an interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James said his 1-game suspension was “some bulls—.” He also said the league did “what the f— they got to do.”

The league obviously did not appreciate James using that language in response to their punishment.