Rumored Lakers hire recently made unflattering LeBron James comments

The Los Angeles Lakers’ potential new hire might have an awkward first morning coffee session with LeBron James.

Reports on Monday indicated that the Lakers could hire retired ex-NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace to be an assistant on head coach Darvin Ham’s staff. Wallace coached in college last season for the Memphis Tigers and was teammates with Ham on the Detroit Pistons in the mid-2000s.

In light of the news, an unflattering old remark Wallace made about Lakers star LeBron James went viral. Last September, Wallace had said that James would not have been as successful had he primarily played in Wallace’s era.

Rasheed Wallace on LeBron James playing in his era "I don't think he would be as successful as he is now." pic.twitter.com/5V8imb7KpI — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) June 6, 2022

You can read Wallace’s full comments, in which he gives his reasoning, here.

Wallace was admittedly a James rival for several seasons. He battled James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference playoffs three separate times — in 2006 and 2007 with Detroit and in 2010 with the Boston Celtics.

Thus, James will probably dismiss Wallace’s comments as the harmless digs of an old competitor. After all, the shoot-from-the-hip Wallace has targeted other top NBA stars in the past as well.